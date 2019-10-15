Fire at California oil facility prompts shelter in place

CROCKETT, Calif. — A fire burning at an oil storage facility in the San Francisco Bay Area prompted a hazardous materials emergency that led authorities to order the residents of two communities to shelter in place and stay inside with all windows and doors closed.

Contra Costa Fire Department spokesman Steve Hill said that an hour into battling the blaze, firefighters seemed to be making progress and were continuing to keep adjacent tanks cooled with water.

The fire started at a NuStar Energy LP facility in Crockett, California, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Officials closed both directions of the Interstate 80.

Hill said a shelter in place directive was ordered for the city of Crockett and the adjacent rural community of Rodeo.