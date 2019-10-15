AP Exclusive Julie Andrews reflects on her Hollywood years View Photo

LOS ANGELES — Julie Andrews is helping Turner Classic Movies program a night of films from her career beyond “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music.”

The 84-year-old screen and stage legend will provide introductions for “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” ”Victor/Victoria” and “That’s Life!” on TCM on Oct. 29 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press got a front-row seat to Andrews’ discussions with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz when it was taped earlier this year.

The night of programming will air two weeks after the release of Andrews’ second memoir, “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years.” The book hits shelves Tuesday and covers the years from her Hollywood debut in “Mary Poppins” to the 1986 release of “That’s Life!”

Andrews says there is enough material for a third memoir, but she isn’t ready to commit yet.