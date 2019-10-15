Carolina Hurricanes take on the Los Angeles Kings

Carolina Hurricanes (5-1-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-3-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles finished 31-42-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 17-21-3 at home. The Kings scored 199 total goals last season, 35 on power plays and four shorthanded.

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall with a 22-16-3 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (upper body), Jordan Martinook: out (core).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.