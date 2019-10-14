Sunny
Homeless woman, dog killed in DUI crash in Santa Rosa

By AP News

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Santa Rosa police say a homeless woman and her dog have been killed while sleeping in a parked car after an alleged drunken driver smashed into the vehicle.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday when a speeding Dodge Challenger hit a Mazda SUV and a Toyota Prius.

Police say the woman was sleeping in the Mazda. Nobody was in the Prius.

All three cars were totaled.

Twenty-one-year-old Angel Ivan Martinez of Santa Rosa was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence.

It wasn’t immediately whether he had an attorney.

