WNBA Champions

By AP News

2019 — Washington Mystics

2018 — Seattle Storm

2017 — Minnesota Lynx

2016 — Los Angeles Sparks

2015 — Minnesota Lynx

2014 — Phoenix Mercury

2013 — Minnesota Lynx

2012 — Indiana Fever

2011 — Minnesota Lynx

2010 — Seattle Storm

2009 — Phoenix Mercury

2008 — Detroit Shock

2007 — Phoenix Mercury

2006 — Detroit Shock

2005 — Sacramento Monarchs

2004 — Seattle Storm

2003 — Detroit Shock

2002 — Los Angeles Sparks

2001 — Los Angeles Sparks

2000 — Houston Comets

1999 — Houston Comets

1998 — Houston Comets

1997 — Houston Comets

