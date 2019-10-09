SF deputies, jail inmates possibly exposed to fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say eight sheriff’s deputies and five inmates at San Francisco jail were hospitalized for possible exposure to the powerful drug fentanyl.

The Sheriff’s Department says an inmate was found unresponsive Tuesday evening at the jail.

The inmate was given CPR and Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Four other inmates who showed signs of exposure also received Narcan.

All were taken to a hospital, where two remained under observation Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Department says eight deputies who may have been exposed also were taken to hospitals but were later released.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can kill in tiny doses in the bloodstream. However, experts say there’s little chance of it causing problems through skin contact or even inhalation unless a large amount is in the air.