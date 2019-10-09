Sunny
Victim of South Tahoe hit-and-run was 78-year-old local man

By AP News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities have identified the 78-year-old California man who was struck and killed while crossing a street in South Lake Tahoe in a hit-and-run accident over the weekend.

Police say Edwin Harshman of South Lake Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Marlon Cruz, fled the scene initially before turning himself at the South Lake Tahoe police station about five hours later.

Cruz has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

Police say an initial investigate indicates Harshman was crossing Lake Tahoe Boulevard outside a crosswalk.

Cruz of Idaho Falls, Idaho is a sophomore at Lake Tahoe Community College and starting goalie for the school’s men’s soccer team.

