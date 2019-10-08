Sunny
1 killed, 1 injured in golf cart crash in Placerville

By AP News

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California say a man was killed and another injured in a golf cart crash at a Placerville golf course.

The California Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old man from Texas was driving the cart at an unsafe speed downhill on the cart path when he lost control Monday.

KCRA-TV reports the cart then turned toward the bridge rail, broke through and went down into a creek at the Apple Mountains Golf Resort. The man, who was not identified, died.

The CHP says his passenger, a 31-year-old man from Sacramento, had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The CHP says alcohol consumption is being investigated as a possible factor.

___

Information from: KCRA-TV.

