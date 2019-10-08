Clear
60.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California crooks steal duffel bag full of snakes

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Call it serpent surprise. Or a snake mistake.

A California reptile lover says thieves who made off with his duffel bag probably thought they were taking swag.

But it was full of snakes.

Brian Gundy, who breeds and sells reptiles through his business, For Goodness Snakes, had given a presentation at Martin Luther King Library in downtown San Jose on Saturday and left his gear in a parking garage to retrieve his car.

When he returned, he found a duffel bag containing three pythons and a lizard was gone.

Gundy tells KRON-TV two snakes were later found in a dumpster but he’s worried about the safety of the other reptiles.

He’s filed a police report and hopes garage surveillance video and help from the public will help catch the thieves.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 