Mostly cloudy
84.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officials Teens plot to catch man suspected of seeking sex

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say a 17-year-old California girl who plotted with her friends to gather information on a man they believed was seeking underage sex ended up being kidnapped by him.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says the teens used social media to communicate with the 32-year-old man and set up a meeting Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say that when the man arrived he convinced the 17-year-old to get in his car to talk. Officials say the man drove away and the girl’s friends called 911.

Deputies arrested Robert Dreyfus a short time later on suspicion of kidnapping and other charges. It’s not known Monday if he has an attorney.

The girl was not hurt.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 