Mostly cloudy
69.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pedestrian struck by out-of-control police car dies

By AP News

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California say a 25-year-old man struck by an out-of-control Redwood City police cruiser last month has died.

The San Mateo County coroner says Alex Camron Hill, of Redwood City, died Oct. 2 from his injuries.

A Redwood City Police officer was responding to a possible home invasion Sept. 18 when she lost control of his vehicle and struck Hill.

Police said the officer was driving on a slick roadway when it crossed the center median, hitting a pedestrian standing there. The police car then collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposition direction.

Hill was taken to a hospital.

The officer, a 12-year department veteran, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The drivers of the other vehicles were assessed and released at the scene.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert