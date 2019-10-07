Scherzer, Washington will face Los Angeles in Game 4 of NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Rich Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -116; over/under is 9 runs

NLDS: Los Angeles leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Washington in Game 4 of the NLDS.

The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. The Washington offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Dodgers are 47-34 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .472, good for first in in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .628 slugging percentage, including 84 extra-base hits and 47 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and is slugging .548. Trea Turner is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 84 extra base hits and is batting .304. Max Muncy is 9-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Victor Robles: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Dodgers Injuries: Scott Alexander: (forearm), Tyler White: (upper back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.