California teen arrested in shooting death of boy, 15

By AP News

NEWARK, Calif. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old boy in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the victim with a gunshot wound at a home in Newark on Thursday.

KPIX-TV reports the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities announced Saturday that the suspected shooter was arrested and a weapon was recovered.

Officials say no further information will immediately be released due to the ages of those involved.

