Clear
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles takes on Edmonton for division matchup

By AP News

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-0-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes Edmonton and Los Angeles hit the ice.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9 overall and 12-15-2 in Pacific Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers scored 229 total goals last season, 47 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

Los Angeles finished 22-23-5 in Western Conference play and 14-21-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 