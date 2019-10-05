Los Angeles takes on Edmonton for division matchup

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-0-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes Edmonton and Los Angeles hit the ice.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9 overall and 12-15-2 in Pacific Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers scored 229 total goals last season, 47 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

Los Angeles finished 22-23-5 in Western Conference play and 14-21-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.