Los Angeles visits Houston in conference action

LA Galaxy (16-14-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (11-18-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo host the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 5-12-4 against Western Conference teams. Houston is 4-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The Galaxy are 10-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 1-5-0 when it scores only one goal.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauro Manotas has 13 goals and seven assists for Houston. Christian Ramirez has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 29 goals and seven assists for Los Angeles. Uriel Antuna has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, two assists, 6.9 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Juan Cabezas (injured), A.J. DeLaGarza (injured).

Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Romain Alessandrini (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.