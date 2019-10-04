Sunny
Man pleads not guilty in California campus stabbing death

By AP News

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a co-worker on a college campus.

Online court records show Chuyen Vo of Huntington Beach on Friday pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the death of 57-year-old Steven Chan.

Vo is due back in court on Nov. 22. A message was left for his attorney.

Authorities say Vo stabbed Chan in a parking lot at California State University, Fullerton, in August. Chan retired from an administrative job at the college in 2017 but had returned this year to work as a consultant.

Police declined to discuss the relationship between the co-workers.

