Warren relies on small donors to raise $24.6 million

SAN DIEGO — Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million over the past three months, relying largely on a massive small donor operation to solidify her status as a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Massachusetts senator’s haul announced on Friday is just less than the $25.3 million her chief liberal rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, posted during the third quarter. But together, the fundraising numbers illustrate the financial strength of the party’s progressive wing and a rejection of more traditional approaches to pressing donors for money.

Both Warren and Sanders have consistently attracted armies of small donors, many of whom contribute online. Warren’s campaign said its quarterly totals came from 509,000 donors offering 943,000 donations. Her campaign has $25.7 million cash on hand.