Sunny
68.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Richmond, California

By AP News

RICHMOND, Calif. — Police say two men were fatally shot and a third person was wounded in a shooting in a residential area in the Northern California city of Richmond.

The Mercury News of San Jose reports that the surviving victim was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after police responded to reports of gunfire just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

All three victims were identified as males. Their ages and other details were not immediately released.

Richmond police said an initial investigation indicated the shooting could be gang-related.

It was not immediately known if any arrests had been made.

___

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 