Dozens evacuated because of San Diego gas leak

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of people have been evacuated from a San Diego neighborhood because of a natural gas leak and more than 1,000 are without gas.

Authorities say a construction crew broke a ¾-inch gas line Wednesday morning in Mission Beach.

San Diego Gas & Electric says about 1,000 customers were left without gas and nearly 400 were without electricity after the utility shut off power as a safety precaution.

Fire officials say Red Cross assistance was requested for more than 60 evacuees from nearly 150 homes.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Craig Newell tells KNSD-TV that pockets of gas accumulating underground posed an explosion threat.

Police say evacuation orders could remain in force through Thursday while repairs are made.

