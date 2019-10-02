Sunny
58.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man arrested on suspicion of starting fires in forest land

By AP News

OROVILLE, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a man suspected of starting multiple fires in forest land in Butte County during a state of emergency last month.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says 35-year-old Jeremy Gendreau, of Oroville, was arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation involving the Butte County District Attorney’s Office, California State Parks, Oroville Police and Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says investigators began looking at Gendreau after receiving an anonymous tip through the agency’s arson hotline. He is being held on $1.95 million bail.

Gendreau allegedly started multiple fires in the Oroville area in September, when hot, dry and windy weather throughout Northern California led to planned power outages and some officials declaring a state of emergency.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 