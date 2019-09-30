Sunny
Big-rig driver shot, killed after ramming patrol car

By AP News

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities say a big-rig truck driver who fired at deputies and plowed into a sheriff’s patrol car during a chase has been shot and killed in San Bernardino County.

The Sheriff’s Department says it received a report of a suspicious person in the cab of a tractor-trailer Sunday night in the Apple Valley area.

Deputies caught up with the cab but the driver refused to pull over.

Authorities say during a 50-mile highway chase, the driver repeatedly fired at deputies. Spike strips twice failed to stop the truck, which plowed into a sheriff’s patrol car.

The Sheriff’s Department says the driver shot at deputies, who fired back, and the truck left the roadway in Yucca Valley.

The wounded driver died at the scene. The driver’s name hasn’t been released.

