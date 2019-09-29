Los Angeles faces San Francisco, aims to build on Ryu’s strong performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (105-56, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-84, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Rich Hill (4-1, 2.59 ERA) Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (6-10, 5.27 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Giants are 38-37 against the rest of their division. The San Francisco pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Madison Bumgarner leads them with a mark of 8.8.

The Dodgers are 50-25 against NL West Division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 278 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 47, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-0. Hyun-Jin Ryu recorded his 14th victory and Max Muncy went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Logan Webb took his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 157 hits and is batting .257. Evan Longoria is 6-for-32 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 84 extra base hits and has 115 RBIs. Corey Seager is 13-for-33 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (oblique), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Dodgers Injuries: Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), A.J. Pollock: (knee), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.