Mostly cloudy
58.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Chambers has 4 TDs, Wyoming beats UNLV 53-17

By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sean Chambers passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Wyoming beat UNLV 53-17 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Chambers was 5 of 12 for 124 yards with no interceptions and ran 12 times for 102 yards. Titus Swen had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries, Brett Brenton ran seven times for 82 yards and Xazavian Valladay rushed 13 times for 58 yards and two scores.

The Cowboys (4-1) had 374 yards rushing and 498 yards of total offense.

The Rebels (1-3) opened the scoring on Daniel Gutierrez’s 40-yard field goal and took a 10-7 lead on Armani Rogers’ 54-yard pass to Giovanni Fauolo Sr. late in the first quarter.

Wyoming scored 26 points in the second quarter to lead 33-10 at the half. After a scoreless third quarter, the Cowboys outscored the Rebels 20-7 in the fourth.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 