Memorial planned at college for festival shooting victim

By AP News

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A memorial service will be held for a New York man who was among three people killed by a gunman at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival.

WHEC-TV reports that the memorial for 25-year-old Trevor Irby is happening Sunday at Keuka College in the Finger Lakes region.

Irby was a native of Romulus in Seneca County. He graduated in 2017 from Keuka College, where he majored in biology and was a multi-sport athlete.

The college announced the Trevor Irby ’17 Memorial Scholarship earlier this month to assist a student who emulates Irby’s compassion and positive energy.

Irby, a 13-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were killed when a 19-year-old opened fire at the Gilroy festival on July 28. The gunman then killed himself.

