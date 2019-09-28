Bryson DeChambeau shoots 64 to take Safeway Open lead

NAPA, Calif. — Bryson DeChambeau shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead in the Safeway Open.

DeChambeau had a 12-under 132 total at Silverado Country Club. The 26-year-old Californian matched two others for the best round of the day and was in line to extend his lead, but left a 20-foot eagle putt short on No. 18.

Nick Watney was second after a 65.

Justin Thomas made nine birdies and matched DeChambeau with a 64 that left him tied with Nick Taylor (66), Dylan Frittelli (65), Adam Long (68) and Cameron Champ (68) at 9 under.

First-round leaders Adam Scott and Andrew Landry tumbled down the leaderboard.

Scott struggled off the tee most of the afternoon and shot a 73 to fall into tie for 14th at 6 under. Landry shot 74 and drop to 5 under.

A few big names won’t be playing over the weekend.

Phil Mickelson shot 69 but was doomed by an opening 75 that included a quadruple bogey. Defending champion Kevin Tway bogeyed the final hole for a 72 to miss the cut by a stroke.

Tony Romo, the former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst, also missed the cut, following an opening 70 with a 78. If he had made the cut, he planned to skip Sunday’s NFL broadcast in Chicago between the Bears and Minnesota Vikings.