Sunny
78.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Albino hedgehog rescued in Southern California

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Nic, a rare albino hedgehog found in a Southern California backyard, has found a home.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services officers found the furry little critter on Sept. 13 and took it into their care.

Hedgehogs are illegal in California so Nic stayed with the county until this week.

Spokesman John Welsh says the hedgehog was turned over on Wednesday to a rescue organization, MeoowzResQ, which has a special permit to care for exotic animals.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 