Los Angeles puts win streak on the line against San Francisco

Los Angeles Dodgers (103-56, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-82, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-4, 3.25 ERA) Giants: Johnny Cueto (1-1, 2.57 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Giants are 38-35 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Mike Yastrzemski with an average of .274.

The Dodgers have gone 48-25 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 274 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 46 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 156 hits and has 87 RBIs. Mauricio Dubon is 11-for-41 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 82 extra base hits and is slugging .621. Corey Seager has 15 hits and is batting .469 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (undisclosed), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Donovan Solano: (calf), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Dodgers Injuries: Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (back), Corey Seager: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.