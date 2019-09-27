Clear
Parents sentenced to prison for death of baby in trash bit

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — The parents of a 5 ½-month-old boy whose body was stuffed into a suitcase and placed in a trash bin have been sentenced to six years in prison.

Adam Manson and Kiana Williams were sentenced after pleading no contest Thursday to one felony count of child abuse resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Manson, 35, and Williams, 33, were doing drugs in a South Los Angeles motel room last New Year’s Eve when they noticed their son, Jacsun, had died.

Authorities say the couple placed Jacsun’s body in a suitcase and left it in a trash bin.

The boy’s body has never been found.

