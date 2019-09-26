Astros face the Angels following Greinke’s solid outing

Houston Astros (104-54, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-87, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (14-6, 3.91 ERA) Angels: Jaime Barria (4-10, 6.43 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Zack Greinke. Greinke pitched 8 1/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against Seattle.

The Angels are 29-43 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .427.

The Astros are 53-19 in division matchups. Houston has slugged .496, good for the best mark in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a .595 slugging percentage, including 79 extra-base hits and 40 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 170 hits and is batting .294. Albert Pujols is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bregman leads the Astros with 110 RBIs and is batting .298. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-29 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Astros: 9-1, .259 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Upton: (knee), Mike Trout: (foot), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee), Max Stassi: (hip).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.