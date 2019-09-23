Sunny
80.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Southern California driver shoots self during confrontation

By AP News

SAN MARINO, Calif. — Southern California authorities are investigating a confrontation between two motorists that ended with one driver shooting himself.

San Marino police tell the Southern California News Group the incident occurred Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of a Mercedes-Benz pulled alongside a Subaru that was moving erratically and asked its driver to roll down a window.

At some point the Subaru driver shot himself once in the torso. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Identities have not been released.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 