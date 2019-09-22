Sunny
California school confirms racist taunting at football game

By AP News

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — An investigation has confirmed students were subjected to a racist taunt and other verbal abuse during a high school football game in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports Sunday that San Clemente High officials say a racial slur was directed at a student from visiting Lincoln High of San Diego on Sept. 13. The slur was made inside a restroom. The school’s investigation also found offensive comments were made in the San Clemente stands toward visiting fans and students.

San Clemente Principal Chris Carter sent a letter Friday apologizing to both school communities.

The letter did not say if any students would be disciplined.

The letter said students from San Clemente and Lincoln will participate in a workshop facilitated by the Anti-Defamation League.

