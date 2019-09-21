Sunny
Dog kills 1-year-old in ’unprovoked attack’ in California

By AP News

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Authorities say a pit bull fatally mauled a 1-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack in the child’s home.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the boy died in a “horrible tragedy” Friday in Granite Bay, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.

Officials say deputies responded to the home around 3 p.m. Friday and rushed the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the boy’s name.

The dog was seized by Animal Control and detectives are investigating the fatality.

