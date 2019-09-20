Prosecution fines rescinded in Mexican church leader case
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has rescinded sanctions against two prosecutors whom she said had failed give defense lawyers evidence in a case against a Mexican megachurch leader charged with child rape and human trafficking.
Reconsidering at the request of the California attorney general’s office, Superior Court Judge Teresa Sullivan on Friday overturned $10,000 in fines she levied a day earlier, but indicated the evidence must be provided by Monday.
Sullivan had found that the prosecutors violated a court order to provide evidence to lawyers for Naason Joaquin Garcia, leader of La Luz del Mundo, and two co-defendants.
They have pleaded not guilty to allegations of sexually abusing three girls and a woman in Los Angeles County.
A hearing to determine if the case should go to trial is scheduled Monday.