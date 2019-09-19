Sunny
2 die in motorhome, pickup collision in eastern Oregon

By AP News

HARPER, Ore. — Authorities say two drivers were killed when a motorhome towing another vehicle and a pickup truck towing a travel trailer collided in eastern Oregon.

KATU-TV reports 78-year-old Richard Kozol of Medford was driving a Gulfstream motorhome when for an unknown reason it crossed into the westbound lanes on Highway 20 near Harper.

Oregon State Police say Kozol collided with a Ford F-250 pickup towing a travel trailer operated by 72-year-old John Haynes of Palo Cedro, California. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were taken to a hospital in Boise, Idaho.

