Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — An apparent gang-related shooting in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles has killed two people and wounded two others.

Police say a gunman approached a crowd of people shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday and opened fire before running off.

A woman in her 20s and a man were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officer Mike Lopez tells KTLA-TV that a second woman was shot in the leg and was in stable condition, while third woman in her 70s was treated for a graze wound.