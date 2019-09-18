Mostly cloudy
73.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UC President Janet Napolitano announces plans to step down

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — University of California President Janet Napolitano has announced she plans to step down in August 2020.

Napolitano made the announcement Wednesday at a meeting of the university’s Board of Regents.

A former U.S. secretary of homeland security and Democratic governor of Arizona, Napolitano became the first woman to lead the 10-campus University of California system in September 2013.

Napolitano said in a statement that the decision to step down was tough and bittersweet, “But the time is right.”

She did not elaborate.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 