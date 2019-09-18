W.Va. sues over pelvic mesh implant after sales halted in US

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is suing Johnson & Johnson over its marketing of a surgical mesh used to treat pelvic conditions in women after regulators halted sales of the device in the U.S.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a consumer protection case against the company Wednesday, saying it misrepresented the risks and effectiveness of the medical implant.

Washington, California, Kentucky and Mississippi have filed similar suits against the company.

The federal Food and Drug Administration stopped sales of the mesh in April after years of injury reports as well as tens of thousands of lawsuits involving the devices. Several major manufacturers of the mesh, including Johnson & Johnson, had previously stopped making the implants.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.