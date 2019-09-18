DEA raids Portland pharmacy in Los Angeles-based probe

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has raided a pharmacy in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday the action at Kaiser Permanente Interstate Medical Office is part of a federal probe based in Los Angeles.

Agents executed an administrative inspection warrant, which allows them to collect records to determine if prescription drugs are being diverted for illegal purposes.

Mike Foley, Kaiser Permanente spokesman, says several pharmacies were inspected across the Kaiser Permanente organization and Kaiser is cooperating.

Kyle Mori, the DEA spokesman from Los Angeles, did not return the newspaper’s calls.

No further details were immediately available.

