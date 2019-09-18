Rays, streaking Meadows set for matchup against Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays (89-63, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-54, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (2-4, 5.27 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-2, 2.83 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay’s Meadows puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.

The Dodgers are 57-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .388.

The Rays have gone 46-31 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .369. The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-5. Kenta Maeda earned his 10th victory and Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Pete Fairbanks registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 109 RBIs and is batting .304. Seager is 10-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 87 RBIs and is batting .289. Ji-Man Choi is 5-for-22 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

___

