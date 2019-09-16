Partly sunny
Students, 14, accused threats to Southern California school

By AP News

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — Police arrested three 14-year-old students and seized guns after threats of violence were made on social media against a Southern California high school.

KESQ-TV reports Monday that two boys and a girl were held in juvenile hall and could face charges of making terrorist threats against Desert Hot Springs High.

Authorities said officers found a real revolver, a semi-automatic handgun and a replica AR-15.

Parents received phone calls informing them of the arrests.

