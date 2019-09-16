Mostly cloudy
Containment of Southern California wildfire increases

By AP News

SAN JACINTO, Calif. — All evacuations have been lifted in the vicinity of a wildfire that threatened homes in the Southern California desert community of San Jacinto during the weekend.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the 490-acre (198-hectare) fire is 40% contained Monday.

The fire erupted in grass and brush shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

At one point it threatened a subdivision, triggering mandatory evacuation orders for about 60 homes.

The cause remains under investigation.

