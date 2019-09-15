Brees to see hand specialist after injuring right thumb

LOS ANGELES — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will meet with a hand specialist after suffering an injury to his right thumb during Sunday’s 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brees was hurt when he hit his throwing hand on the hand of Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald with 6:48 remaining in the first quarter.

Brees said he had X-rays done on the hand at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum but did not want to say anything until after meeting with the hand specialist, which is expected to happen Sunday night. New Orleans is staying on the west coast with a game at Seattle next Sunday.

Teddy Bridgewater came in at quarterback and was 17 of 30 for 165 yards.

Brees has missed only three games in his 14 seasons with the Saints and only one due to injury.

