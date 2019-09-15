Mostly cloudy
Uber driver in Fresno shot, injured during armed robbery

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. — Police in Fresno said two assailants shot and injured an Uber driver who tried to defend himself during an armed robbery.

Police said that after dropping off a passenger around 3 a.m. Sunday, the driver pulled over to check his phone when two men approached, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The driver told police he agreed to give them money, but instead of reaching for cash he pulled a gun at the suspects. They fired back and hit him in the side before running away.

KFSN-TV reports the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were looking for video evidence to help identify the suspects.

