Chase, standoff closes Santa Rosa highway for hours

By AP News

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A section of U.S. 101 north of Santa Rosa was shut for several hours Sunday during a standoff between officers and a man who led them on a chase and refused to leave his car.

California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said the chase began Saturday morning when a man driving a white Honda Civic drove around a road closure near Geyserville. When officers tried to pull him over, the driver sped up to 100 mph on the freeway before his car was stopped by a spike strip.

When the man refused to step out of the car, authorities shut the highway and tried to negotiate with the man. He was finally taken into custody after a Sonoma County Sheriff SWAT team incapacitated him with gas and a stun grenade.

