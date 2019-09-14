Clear
66.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Diego State runs over New Mexico State 31-10

By AP News

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Chance Bell and Jordan Byrd each ran for over 100 yards to lead San Diego State to a 31-10 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Byrd had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs and finished with 128 yards on 22 carries. Bell added 116 yards, and had an 18-yard TD run with 11 minutes left to cap the scoring.

New Mexico State fumbled the ball on its first play from scrimmage, and Ryan Agnew tossed a 2-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger two plays later for the Aztecs (3-0). Agnew was 16-of-25 passing for 106 yards.

Josh Adkins was 26 of 41 for 299 yards passing and threw one touchdown pass, a 35-yarder to Robert Downs III for New Mexico State (0-3).

It’s just the fifth 3-0 start for San Diego State since 1978.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 