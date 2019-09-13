Clear
Marlins OF Garrett Cooper leaves game with knee injury

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — Miami right fielder Garrett Cooper left the Marlins’ game Friday night against the San Francisco Giants with a left knee injury after making a sliding catch on leadoff man Mike Yastrzemski’s fly ball in the bottom of the first.

Cooper limped off the field on his own power and was replaced by Harold Ramirez.

Cooper suffered a left knee contusion, the team announced. His status is day-to-day.

