Sunny
85.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man sentenced for shooting boy, 16, on California freeway

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — A man has been sentenced for shooting a 16-year-old boy to death 20 years ago on a Southern California freeway.

Phong Huynh was sentenced Friday to 50 years to life in prison. It was his second sentence. His first conviction was overturned in 2017.

Prosecutors say in 2000, Huynh followed and opened fire on Nghia Tan Pham, who was driving on Interstate 15 in San Diego. Pham was shot in the head.

Authorities say the attack was retaliation for a pool hall fight in which Pham was involved.

The case went unsolved until 2012, when the driver of the car in which Huynh was a passenger stepped forward.

Huynh — then living in Montana — was arrested. His conviction was later overturned but he was convicted again earlier this year.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 