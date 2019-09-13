Sunny
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ex-Camp Pendleton commander faces domestic violence charges

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps says a former commanding officer at Camp Pendleton will face charges related to domestic violence allegations that cost him his command earlier this year.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday that Lt. Col. Francisco Zavala is accused of assault, destruction of property, making false statements and conduct unbecoming an officer. Zavala could not be reached for comment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October to determine whether there is evidence to proceed with a court-martial.

The Corps declined to release a detailed charge sheet. The military news website Task and Purpose reported the 43-year-old is accused of hitting his wife in the face and taking her phone to prevent her from calling 911. Zavala’s wife filed for divorce and a restraining order.

Zavala was commander of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert