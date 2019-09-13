New York takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (95-53, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (76-70, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 3.06 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (10-7, 4.06 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Mets are 42-29 in home games. New York’s team on-base percentage of .326 is fourth in the National League. Jeff McNeil leads the club with an OBP of .393.

The Dodgers are 39-33 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 259 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .586. McNeil is 13-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 44 home runs home runs and is slugging .632. Corey Seager is 6-for-38 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle), Max Muncy: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.