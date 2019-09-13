Marvel’s Kevin Feige to be honored at 45th Saturn Awards

LOS ANGELES — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be honored at the 45th annual Saturn Awards in Los Angeles.

Feige is set to receive the inaugural Stan Lee Builder award at the ceremony Friday night. The awards show will be simulcast for the first time on several platforms including YouTube and Pluto TV.

“Iron Man” and “Lion King” director Jon Favreau and Marvel executive Jeph Loeb will receive honorary awards.

“Avengers: Endgame” has the most nominations with 14.

Aisha Tyler will host the event, created in 1973 to recognize horror, sci-fi and fantasy films that typically don’t get recognized at major award shows.

Other guests expected to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles include Jamie Lee Curtis and “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer.